Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Stake Lifted by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,122,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,138 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear accounts for about 5.2% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $34,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.