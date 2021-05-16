Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on GLNCY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Glencore from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of GLNCY opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. Glencore has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

