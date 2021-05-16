Glitch One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.21 Million (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Glitch has a total market capitalization of $62.73 million and $4.21 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Glitch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Glitch has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00090207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.74 or 0.00474343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.00227586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004985 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00040935 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.81 or 0.01234370 BTC.

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 71,681,099 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Glitch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Glitch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

