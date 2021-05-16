Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $76.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.20.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 131,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,059,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 393,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 72,488 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,426,000 after acquiring an additional 540,580 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

