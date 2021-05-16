Global SPAC Partners Co.’s (NASDAQ:GLSPU) Quiet Period To End on May 19th

Global SPAC Partners’ (NASDAQ:GLSPU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, May 19th. Global SPAC Partners had issued 16,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 9th. The total size of the offering was $160,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Shares of GLSPU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Global SPAC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18.
About Global SPAC Partners
