Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $214.96 on Friday. Globant has a twelve month low of $117.39 and a twelve month high of $244.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 170.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.36 and a 200-day moving average of $208.44.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.