GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 238.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,675,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,110 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,663,000 after purchasing an additional 711,462 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,969,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,755,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.21.

GoDaddy stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $128,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at $554,633.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 7,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $654,343.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,167 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.