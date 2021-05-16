goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$167.00 at National Bankshares

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$156.00 to C$167.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GSY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of goeasy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$170.60.

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$144.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$137.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$109.77. The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$46.29 and a 12-month high of C$157.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$170.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that goeasy will post 11.9100009 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.93%.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total value of C$1,835,093.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,346,516.74. Also, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total transaction of C$63,167.50. Insiders sold a total of 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,371 in the last quarter.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

