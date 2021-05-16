Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GNOG opened at $11.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $27.18.

GNOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

