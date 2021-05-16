Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to post sales of $83.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.20 million to $88.03 million. Goldman Sachs BDC reported sales of $30.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 173.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year sales of $335.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $322.87 million to $348.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $349.21 million, with estimates ranging from $337.18 million to $361.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.23 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

GSBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

In related news, Director Ann B. Lane purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.6% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 28.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSBD stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

