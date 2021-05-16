GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Raised to $70.00 at Citigroup

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 126.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $30.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.98. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $64.22. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GoodRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $5,587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $412,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,970,116 shares of company stock valued at $71,881,423.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,662 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,529,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,613,000 after acquiring an additional 163,273 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,078 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,900,000 after acquiring an additional 167,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

