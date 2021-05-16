Goodwin Investment Advisory Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Goodwin Investment Advisory decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for 0.2% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,745 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,644,000 after purchasing an additional 715,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,562,000 after purchasing an additional 246,282 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,356,000 after purchasing an additional 331,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,666,000 after purchasing an additional 142,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $79.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $81.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.51.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

