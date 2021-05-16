Goodwin Investment Advisory Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 962 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,746 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Comcast by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $238,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,652 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $268.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average is $52.04. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

