Goodwin Investment Advisory Takes Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.30.

Shares of WEC opened at $96.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.39 and a 200 day moving average of $92.01.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.70%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

