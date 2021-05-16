Goose Finance (EGG) One Day Volume Tops $2.00 Million

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $17.65 million and $2.00 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.05 or 0.00020844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Goose Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00089134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00020271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $531.94 or 0.01102745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00065416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00114467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00060923 BTC.

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goose Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goose Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.