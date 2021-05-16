GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EAF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $13.72 on Thursday. GrafTech International has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 1.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAF. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 4,320.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,891,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,990,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 401.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 93.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,949,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

