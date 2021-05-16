Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $240,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 30,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $3,258,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,594 shares in the company, valued at $15,707,246.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $95.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

