Gratus Capital LLC Has $15.19 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.8% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.22 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $448.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.37 and a 200-day moving average of $157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

