GravityCoin (GXX) Hits Market Capitalization of $83,160.11

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. GravityCoin has a market cap of $83,160.11 and approximately $30.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00091148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.40 or 0.00497424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.88 or 0.00231599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004931 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00041674 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.08 or 0.01159502 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,687,268 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

