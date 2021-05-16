Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) CEO Sells $1,048,173.00 in Stock

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,150,232.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GTN opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.32. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. Gray Television’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

GTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gray Television presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,751,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,018,000 after buying an additional 1,770,507 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,149,000 after purchasing an additional 233,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gray Television by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,655,000 after purchasing an additional 105,476 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gray Television by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 685,905 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth $21,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

