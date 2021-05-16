Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) PT Lowered to $6.00

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Graybug Vision from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut Graybug Vision from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut Graybug Vision from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of Graybug Vision stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. Graybug Vision has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that Graybug Vision will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRAY. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Graybug Vision by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 204,845 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

