Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 14,708 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 63.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,708 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Compass Minerals International worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

CMP opened at $69.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.55. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $71.35.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMP shares. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

