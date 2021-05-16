Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,685,000 after purchasing an additional 207,492 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Cognex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 103,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.54.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

