Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 78,652 Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 78,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 63,489 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,641,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $32,161,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 80,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 168,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harry Brandler bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,663.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

GRBK opened at $22.93 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

