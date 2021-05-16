Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 1,017 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,256,000 after buying an additional 55,597 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after buying an additional 14,776 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $2,691,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at $1,950,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $143.56 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.47 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.16 and a 200 day moving average of $137.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

