Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 4,372 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,832 shares of company stock worth $4,484,116. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

RMD stock opened at $195.42 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.16 and a 52-week high of $224.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

