Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Green Dot posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.07 million.

GDOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.08.

GDOT stock opened at $40.71 on Thursday. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $470,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 72,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $3,327,888.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,790 shares of company stock valued at $14,363,348 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.