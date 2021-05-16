Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Green Dot posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.07 million.

GDOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.08.

GDOT stock opened at $40.71 on Thursday. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $470,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 72,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $3,327,888.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,790 shares of company stock valued at $14,363,348 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

