Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.

GTBIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.25 target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Green Thumb Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.