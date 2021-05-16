Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $314,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

C stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.56. The company has a market capitalization of $158.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

