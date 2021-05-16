Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,184,667 shares of company stock worth $618,854,807 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $296.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.03 and a 12-month high of $318.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.78, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.98.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

