Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Price Target Increased to GBX 180 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of GFM stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.89) on Thursday. Griffin Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 35.02 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 171.11 ($2.24). The stock has a market cap of £251.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.
About Griffin Mining
