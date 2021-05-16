Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Price Target Increased to GBX 180 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GFM stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.89) on Thursday. Griffin Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 35.02 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 171.11 ($2.24). The stock has a market cap of £251.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.

About Griffin Mining

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

