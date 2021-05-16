Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Boosts Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $49.08 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average is $43.46.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 86.34%.

MMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

