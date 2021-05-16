Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in McKesson were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,884. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $195.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.37 and a fifty-two week high of $204.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.25. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

