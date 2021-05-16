Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Makes New $222,000 Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $71.77 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $73.05. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.48.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.85%.

In related news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $3,107,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,294.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,067,791. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

