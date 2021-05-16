Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Reduces Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 1.2% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.08.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $856.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $806.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $730.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $490.52 and a one year high of $880.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

