Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys New Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kellogg by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Kellogg by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $4,856,705.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $31,372,343 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on K. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

NYSE:K opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.71. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

