Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after purchasing an additional 319,589 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 575,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $122.73 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $74.22 and a one year high of $124.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.81.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.