Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $827,000 Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $89.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.09. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $58.61 and a 1-year high of $95.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

