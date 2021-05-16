Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,350 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at about $4,333,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $861,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,418 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,647 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $142.19 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of -215.44, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

