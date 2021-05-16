Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,312,152,000 after buying an additional 5,569,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $344,796,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,258,000 after buying an additional 1,416,793 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Match Group by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,004,000 after buying an additional 1,014,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,962,000 after buying an additional 961,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $142.19 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.09. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.44, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,418 shares of company stock worth $28,400,647. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

