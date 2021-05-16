Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

The firm has a market cap of C$524.61 million and a PE ratio of 20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Guardian Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$19.40 and a 1 year high of C$32.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.64.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is an increase from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.