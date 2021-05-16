Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $241.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will report $241.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $236.30 million and the highest is $247.70 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $195.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $955.03 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research cut their price target on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,091,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.99 and a 200 day moving average of $111.81. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth $59,775,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,245,000 after buying an additional 227,285 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth $24,474,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,404,000 after buying an additional 180,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7,050.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,939,000 after buying an additional 132,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

