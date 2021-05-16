Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Rating Increased to Outperform at CJS Securities

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) was upgraded by analysts at CJS Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

HAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

NYSE:HAE opened at $56.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.81. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,775,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 148.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,245,000 after purchasing an additional 227,285 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $24,474,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Haemonetics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,404,000 after purchasing an additional 180,109 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 7,050.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 132,691 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

