Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,257.50 ($29.49).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,385 ($31.16) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Halma stock traded up GBX 33 ($0.43) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,497 ($32.62). The stock had a trading volume of 274,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,803. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23. Halma has a 52-week low of GBX 2,114 ($27.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,642 ($34.52). The firm has a market cap of £9.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,522.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,440.03.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

