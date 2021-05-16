HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 17,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 245,260 shares.The stock last traded at $14.70 and had previously closed at $14.37.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a market cap of $832.51 million, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

