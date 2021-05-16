Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HRGLY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

HRGLY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

HRGLY opened at $48.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.24. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average is $43.45.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

