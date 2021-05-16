Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Down 3.8%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) shares fell 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.41 and last traded at $26.10. 25,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 132,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRMY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average is $36.09.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41. On average, analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

