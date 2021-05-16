Hatton Consulting Inc. Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hatton Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 23,216 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Ford Motor comprises 0.3% of Hatton Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 34,758 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.66.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

