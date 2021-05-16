Hatton Consulting Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,605 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hatton Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Hatton Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $418.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $412.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $282.25 and a 1 year high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

