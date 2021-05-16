HC Wainwright Raises CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Price Target to $4.00

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 175.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price objective for the company.

Shares of CASI opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.96% and a negative net margin of 402.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,683,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,602,187.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,006,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 176,494 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,832,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 135,339 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

